Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 61.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

Shares of LAD opened at $325.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

