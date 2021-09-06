Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $47.47 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.