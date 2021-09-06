Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.40 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.34 and its 200 day moving average is $267.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

