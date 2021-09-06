Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 165.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PD stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

