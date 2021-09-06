Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1,196.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

