Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 10,014 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

