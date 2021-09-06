Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

