Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.