Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 30,906 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,906 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $291.63 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

