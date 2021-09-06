Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $571.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.57 and a 200-day moving average of $550.76. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 23,115 shares valued at $13,375,065. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

