Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,710 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $272.35 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average is $248.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

