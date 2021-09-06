Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 276.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000.

GOVT stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

