Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $205.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day moving average of $191.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

