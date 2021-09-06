Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,706 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 132,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

