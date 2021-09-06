Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $238.57 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day moving average of $250.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

