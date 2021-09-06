Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,560 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

