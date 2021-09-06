Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,807 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.04 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

