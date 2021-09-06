WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.23. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $12.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $175.74 on Monday. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in WEX by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in WEX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

