Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,556 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 473,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $36.64. 3,476,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.