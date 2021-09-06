WH Smith (LON:SMWH) PT Lowered to GBX 2,180 at Barclays

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s previous close.

SMWH stock traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,509.80 ($19.73). 103,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,709. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,632.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,748.60.

Get WH Smith alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.