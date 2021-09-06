WHALE (WHALE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.50 or 0.00037008 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $122.27 million and $2.91 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00150277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00199373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.92 or 0.07500078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,513.73 or 0.99687416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.00941405 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

