William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $121.79 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

