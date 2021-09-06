William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TLYS opened at $14.78 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

