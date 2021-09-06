William Blair Weighs in on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.