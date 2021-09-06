Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,950 shares of company stock worth $13,589,675 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $179.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

