Wing 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00065425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00153008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00214947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.26 or 0.07635480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,449.86 or 1.00106703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.99 or 0.00961172 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

