Wings (WINGS) 1-Day Volume Tops $48,008.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $48,008.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

