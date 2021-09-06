WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $56.39. Approximately 17,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter.

