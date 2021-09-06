Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $253.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 432282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

