Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRW. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Shares of LON:MRW traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 289.58 ($3.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,260. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

