WOM Protocol Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.25 million and $353,798.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

