Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0767 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $616,678.62 and $78,225.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,828.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.84 or 0.07611312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.79 or 0.00429858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $788.64 or 0.01521630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00143165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.24 or 0.00604372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00565793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00374829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

