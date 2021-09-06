Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock traded up $6.42 on Monday, reaching $277.74. 1,382,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.72. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.91.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.