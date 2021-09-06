WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $8.38

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $86,063.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.38 or 0.00016205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00153870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00210614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.07350774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,583.12 or 0.99720968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.00961468 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

