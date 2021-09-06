Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

