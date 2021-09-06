Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $244.75 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,691.13 or 0.99929759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $244.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001568 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.00590595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 202,721 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

