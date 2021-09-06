Wrapped BNB Price Hits $496.94 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $496.94 or 0.00956224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00153893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00208986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.04 or 0.07344869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,793.39 or 0.99662531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00755331 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,837,704 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

