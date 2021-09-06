Wrapped NXM Market Cap Reaches $138.34 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.49 or 0.00156351 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $138.34 million and $16.28 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00154575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00769809 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

