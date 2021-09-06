Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,341.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $530,813.00 and approximately $17,341.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $1,561.21 or 0.03014182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

