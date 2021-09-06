X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0002

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $19,920.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,436,084,344 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

