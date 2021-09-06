Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

