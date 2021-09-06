Xend Finance (XEND) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00153893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00208986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.04 or 0.07344869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,793.39 or 0.99662531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.94 or 0.00956224 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

