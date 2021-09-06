Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,111 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

XLNX stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.96. 1,011,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,972. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

