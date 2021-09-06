Xiotri Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $668,268.90 and $6,702.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $151.26 or 0.00286687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00154575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00769809 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.