XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of XL Fleet worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $7,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 74.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 742,836 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in XL Fleet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 290,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 476.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 246,359 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 129.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

XL opened at $6.79 on Monday. XL Fleet Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $946.30 million, a PE ratio of 339.67 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

