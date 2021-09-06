XRP Achieves Market Cap of $64.43 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion and $7.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00152250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00208190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.26 or 0.07372249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.57 or 1.00037868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.00 or 0.00961114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.96 or 0.00750256 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,287,008 coins and its circulating supply is 46,542,338,341 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

