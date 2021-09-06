XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $31.86 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $31.86 million and $81,816.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00152955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00201048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.17 or 0.07275123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,454.07 or 0.99841284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.86 or 0.00945733 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 42,649,113 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

