Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $17,806.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00328475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00159043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00206090 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003010 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,540,500 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

