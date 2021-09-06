YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.05% of YETI worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,921,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

