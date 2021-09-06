YF Link Market Cap Reaches $7.72 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $149.84 or 0.00284843 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $583,149.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00152100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764497 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

